OBITUARY: Laura Mildred Zimmerman

Laura Mildred Zimmerman, age 93 of Murfreesboro passed away June 23, 2025. She was a native of Cannon County and was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Keathley, and Mary Roller Sanders; husband, John Zimmerman; son, Michael Ray Zimmerman, brother, James Steven Sanders; and sister, Nellie Morris.

Mrs. Zimmerman was a member of Stones River Baptist Church. She had worked for many years at Pic-N-Pay Shoes in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her brother; Ralph Sanders and wife Barbara; great-niece, Christy Argo and her children, Ashley Argo and Jerry Argo; nephews, Tommy Sanders and Steve Sanders; nieces, Desiree Netherland, and Varity Stone; and host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 29th 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service Sunday, June 29th 4:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Joe Clark officiating. www.woodfinchapel.com

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.