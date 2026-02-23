Laura (Feldman) Albright of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2026, just one day before her 68th birthday. She was born February 19, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois.

Laura was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rick, her parents Aaron Feldman and Irma Blischke, brother Bruce Feldman, and sister in law Mary Feldman.

She is survived by her children: Jaime Olsen (Brian Olsen) and their children Kaitlyn and Tyler; Andrew Harvey (Jennifer Harvey) and their children Mayson and Logan; and her sons Ryan Harvey and Jeff Harvey. To her grandchildren, she was lovingly known as “Grandmama,” a title she cherished deeply.

She is also survived by her sisters, Barbara Sjodin (Dan Sjodin), Lynn Higgins (Steve Higgins) and her nieces and nephews Jessica Hutchens (Clint Hutchens), Jeremiah Higgins (Faith Higgins), Benjamin Higgins (Christine Higgins), Hunter Higgins (Adyson Higgins), Bruce Feldman (Natalie Feldman, Gary Feldman, Kimberly Feldman), and all her great nephews and nieces.

Laura was known for her playful humor and ability to make others laugh. She enjoyed reading and watching Hallmark movies, finding joy in life’s simple and heartfelt moments. Her warmth, laughter, and love for her family will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

