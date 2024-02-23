OBITUARY: Lars Hall

Lars Hall, age 60, passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Zona Sears Jones and John Bell Jones; grandparents, Charles and Elnora Hall; aunts Jean Pique, Judith Kaulfurst, Patsy Vadner, and Emma Hall.

He is survived by his daughter, Sophie Hall, her partner Nate and her mother Sirena; parents, William and Linda Hall; brother, Eric Hall, his wife Margaret; brother, Jonathan Hall, his wife Trish and their children Laya and Olivia; as well as many loving extended family members and friends.

He was born in Newport News, VA on September 29, 1963.

His primary education took place in many locations, including Saudi Arabia, Kentucky and Michigan. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School and went on to study music and computers at Middle Tennessee State University. In his youth, he traveled to several countries, including France, England, Ireland, Belgium, Italy, Egypt, Israel, Cyprus and Greece.

While at college, he fell in love with the community he developed in Murfreesboro, TN and lived there for 40 years. He had hoped to move to St. Petersburg, FL before he passed away.

Lars had many passions, to name a few: music, movies, cats, different cultures, good food, political memes, being the most sarcastic person in the room. He was generous to his friends and loved ones and could get a laugh out of almost anyone. He had an artistic soul, a witty mind, could play almost any instrument he liked and fix any piece of technology he touched. He co-founded the band The Laughing Storm Dogs, where he played the bass and when it was a real party, the bassoon. His friends and loved ones will miss the twinkle in his eye.

A memorial gathering will be Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s, an organization that helped Lars as a child. He talked about them fondly over the years and was grateful for the help they provided him and many other children. https://www.shrinerschildrens.org

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/