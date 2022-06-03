Mr. Larry Wayne Bostian passed away at his residence on Sunday, May 29, 2022, he was 76 years old.

He was a native of Arkansas and a resident of Rutherford County, Tennessee. Larry retired as a UPS driver and attended Life Point Stewarts Creek Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Hester Poteete Bostian; brothers, Danny Bostian, Sonny Bostian; and sister, Susie Stover. He is survived by his son, Douglas (Julie) Bostian; daughter, Amy Bostian; sisters, Barbara Grant, Kathi Bostian; and step-grandson, Austin King.

A service will be set for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/