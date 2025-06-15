OBITUARY: Larry Riley, Sr.

Mr. Larry W. Riley, Sr., age 70, of Lascassas, TN passed away peacefully with his family by his side Thursday, June 12, 2025. He was a native of Lexington, VA. Larry worked as an elevator mechanic for over 40 years. He enjoyed turkey hunting, local camping with family, and travel camping in Florida three months of the year. Larry loved being with his family and playing games. He was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.

Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Glenda Riley; children, Larry W. Riley, Jr. and his wife Toni, Emily Jo Reed and her husband Jeremy, and Timothy Riley and his wife Angel; grandchildren, Craig, Brandon, Katie, Olivia, Kayla, Tucker, Maya, Jackson, Mackenzie, and Riley; great grandchildren, Hunter, Aaron, Emma, and Asher; foster mother, Diane Bowers Needham; siblings, Thomas Riley and his wife Sheryl, Dennis Riley, Ellen Van Natten and her husband Ricky, and Patty Camden; foster siblings, Daniel Bowers, Steve Bowers, Tim Bowers, and Paul Bowers; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his foster father, Herbert Bowers.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to AGAPE Nashville at agapenashville.org/support/ in memory of Larry.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 20, 2025 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 20, 2025 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park.