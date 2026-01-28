OBITUARY: Larry Pugh

Larry Pugh, age 73, passed away January 26, 2026 at his residence. He was a native of Murfreesboro and a resident of Nashville. He was a retired florist.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Raymond Pugh and Emma Elizabeth Davenport Pugh; partner, Ron Weingrart; and brother, Kenneth Pugh.

He is survived by brothers, Terry Pugh, Dennis Pugh; sister, Marilyn Horn; and niece, Jamie Martin.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

