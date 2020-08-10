Larry Mayne Jones, Jr. age 63 of Murfreesboro, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following an extended illness. He was born February 14, 1957 to the late Larry and Betty Jones.

He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Jones; granddaughter, Aryanna Clow; sister, Deborah O’Toole and husband John; brother, Kenny Jones and wife Dawn; several nieces and nephews, all of Murfreesboro.

Larry was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a 1975 graduate of Oakland High School. After several career paths, he became an electrical contractor and worked for Jones Electric for 32 years. Larry enjoyed NASCAR, Titans football, and working on different projects in his garage.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Woodbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Larry to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203. An online guestbook is available for the Jones family at www.woodfinchapel.com.