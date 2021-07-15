Larry Crowder

Larry Crowder, USAF (retired), age 83, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Crowder, mother, Louise Crowder, and brother, Don Michael Crowder.

He is survived by his daughter Angela (David) Hill, of Murfreesboro; two sons, Mike Crowder, of Murfreesboro, and Greg Crowder, of Ocala, FL; grandsons Michael (Katherine) Hill of Murfreesboro, and Jeffrey (Brandi) Hill of Smyrna; granddaughter Lauren (Michael) Emerine of Smyrna; great-grandchildren Neelie and Ledger Hill and Annsley and Adalynn Emerine; sisters Carole (Steve) White of Rockvale, and Susan (Joe) Sauer of Port Orange, FL; nieces Andrea (Doug) Austin of Rockvale, Stephani White of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Pendleton of South Daytona, FL; nephews Joe (Jill) Sauer of Guilford, CT, and Brian White of Murfreesboro; great-nieces and -nephews Jaydi and Hudson Austin, Rachael, James, and Azalynn White, Montgomery and Morgan Pendleton, and Alex and Will Sauer.

Larry was born on September 16, 1937, in Newbern, TN, to Lawrence and Louise Crowder. He and his family moved to St. Petersburg, FL, where he graduated from St. Petersburg High School in 1955. After graduation, Larry joined the U.S. Air Force and served 20 years, retiring in 1975. During his time in the Air Force, Larry was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal and the Air Force Longevity Service Award. After the military, Larry joined Service Merchandise as a General Manager of Distribution and retired in 2002. Larry loved picking China from estate sales, reading the latest news, and supporting his grandson’s small business.

The visitation will be held at The Church of God at Murfreesboro (2011 St. James Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37128) on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. A private burial service for family and close friends will take place at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Pegram.


