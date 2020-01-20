Larry Hainlen, age 75, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Hainlen of LaVergne; children, Bob Stoffregen of LaVergne, Andrew Stoffregen of Thompson’s Station, Jennifer Keller of Shelbyville, Robert Hainlen, and Trisha Wilson both of Florida; 7 grandchildren; a sister, Penny Elkins; and a half-brother, Robin Yoder.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sandy Sanders.

Mr. Hainlen was a member of Springhouse Worship and Arts Center and was a truck driver for over 20 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the LaVergne Fire Department or Caris Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 AM on January 25th at Springhouse Worship and Arts Center in