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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Larry Grover Hightower

OBITUARY: Larry Grover Hightower

By
Michael Carpenter
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0
43

Mr. Larry Grover Hightower, 75, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away April 14, 2026 in Murfreesboro, TN. In accordance with Mr. Hightower’s wishes, he will be cremated and the family will have a Celebration of Life at the family home at a later time. Anyone wishing to attend may contact the family for the arrangements.

Arr: Lawrence Funeral Home, Chapel Hill

Published by Marshall County Post from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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