OBITUARY: Larry Graves

Larry Graves, age 81, passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

He was born in Springfield, TN and has lived the past few years in Rutherford County.

Larry was a retired carpenter and a member of Jehovah Witness.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James Odell Graves and Edna Ruth Hatcher Graves; wife, Beverly Graves; daughter, LiAnne Graves; brothers, Gene Graves, Ronnie Graves; and sister, Jaqueline Graves.

He is survived by son, Christopher (Crystal) Graves; daughter, Melanie (Leonard) Gangestad; grandchildren, Aaron Tanner, Seth Andrews, Sarah Trent; and great-grandson, Sam Trent.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/