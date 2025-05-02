OBITUARY: Larry Gene Parker

Larry Gene Parker, 86, went to be with his Lord on April 30, 2025.

Larry is survived by his wife Judy E. Parker, son R. Shane Parker (Janet), granddaughter Zoey A. Parker, son R. Dustin Parker of Murfreesboro, TN, sister Kathye Green (Clifford) of Shelbyville, TN.

Larry was preceded in death by his father R. Don Parker, mother Anna Mary Barrow Parker, 3 brothers Rob Parker, Gerald Parker and Max Parker, and daughter Suzanne Michelle Parker.

Larry was born April 7, 1939, and raised in Murray, KY. After graduating high school at Murray Training School he served in the United States Air Force at Elgin Air Force Base in Ft. Walton Beach, FL. He was very active in Southern Gospel Music singing bass in numerous southern gospel quartets including The Southmen, Southern Harmony, The Master’s Four, The Stephens, The Southerners Quartet, and Touch of Sunrise.

Larry was an avid fan and follower of the University of Kentucky Wildcat’s Basketball. Larry never met a stranger and always had a joke to share. He loved spending time with his family and was a member of LifePoint Church.

Visitation and Funeral will be held at Jennings and Ayer’s Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation will be Sunday, May 4th from 4-7pm. Funeral will be held on Monday, May 5th at 2pm with graveside service with Military Honors at Roselawn Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

