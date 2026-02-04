OBITUARY: Larry Gandy

Larry Wayne Gandy, 68, of Soddy Daisy, went home to be with the Lord on January 31, 2026. He grew up in the Falling Water Community. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Evelyn Gandy, and his sister Jerry Griffith (Tommy).

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Middie Gandy, sons Dustin (Karen) Gandy and Tyler (Megan) Gandy of Hixson, TN; Five grandchildren, Gracie, Makayla, Tinley, Lila and Maggie Gandy. Sister, Patty Ryan. Brother, Ronnie (Becky) Gandy, aunts, Janis Gandy, Lynn Gandy, and Lucy Gandy; special niece, Tomesa Johnson. And many other special nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Larry was a member of the Plumbers & Steamfitters, Local 43, for 49 years. He spent much of his working career at TVA Watts Bar and Sequoyah Nuclear Plant. He was a member of the Soddy Masonic Lodge 418 F.&A.M.

Larry’s biggest pride in life was his family. He adored his granddaughters and was constantly present in every part of their life. He was so proud of his sons and all they had accomplished and never missed an opportunity to lend them a helping hand. He adored his wife and they spent many years traveling together and spending time with friends that turned into lifelong friendships. He was an avid outdoorsmen and traveled to many new places with close friends and loved sharing those stories of his adventures.

He attended the Soddy Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Soddy Church of Christ, P.O. Box 187, Soddy Daisy, TN 37384 and The Learning Center at Chattanooga Christian School, 3354 Charger Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37409, or contact [email protected].

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. EST at the Williamson & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 5, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST at Soddy Church of Christ. Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. EST at the church. Masonic services will be held during the funeral service. Minister Joe Mallory and Pastor Calvin Nunley will officiate. Entombment will follow at Hamilton Memorial Gardens following the service. Pallbearers will be Dustin Gandy, Tyler Gandy, Blake Gandy, Jonathan Gandy, Josh Roberts, Jared Roberts, Adam Ryan, Steve Brackett and Richard Bookout.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com. or www.woodfinchapel.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

Obituary courtesy of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Click For More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email