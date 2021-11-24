Larry Freeman, age 71, passed away November 21, 2021 at Maury County Regional Medical Center.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a mechanic.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John Ed Freeman, Rosie Lee Mangrum Morton; son, Chris Freeman; brothers, Billy, Buster, Bobby, Don, Stanley, Mike; sister, June Qualls. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy (Michael) Simmons; and grandchildren, Gage, Kayla, Gabby, Rebecca, Sarah; and great-granddaughter, Bethany.

No service is planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.