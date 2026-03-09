Larry Everett Stearnes, age 60, of Nashville, TN, passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026. Born in Omaha, NE, he was the son to the late James “Tank” Stearnes and Bonnie Stearnes. He is also preceded in death by his uncles, Robert Stearnes and Bruce Stearnes.

Larry is survived by his loving mother, Bonnie Stearnes; children, Amber Stearnes, Brooke Stearnes, and Sean (Stephany) Stearnes; grandchildren, Bailey Anderson, Alexis Stearnes, Makayla Anderson, Naomi Anderson, Angel Smith, Arrow Smith, Auva Smith, Skye Stearnes, Shaleigh Stearnes, and Kali Stearnes; siblings, Chris (Lisa) Stearnes, Scott (Karen) Stearnes and Sandy Turney; and nephews Jordan and Scottie Stearnes.

Visitation with the family will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna on Thursday March 12, 2026. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

