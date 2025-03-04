OBITUARY: Larry Edmond Armstrong

Larry Edmond Armstrong age 63 went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2025 after a long battle with Huntington’s Disease. He was born May 31, 1961, to the late Arthur and Joyce Robinson Armstrong. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother Michael Armstrong, Sr. and nephew Michael Armstrong, Jr.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Gail Rigsby Armstrong, sister Teresa Armstrong, brother Mark Armstrong, two step-sons Jeffrey Raffield (Heather) of Athens, TN, Jonathan Raffield of Murfreesboro, grandson Jack Thomas (JT) Raffield of Athens, TN, nephew Steven Armstrong and nieces Amber Armstrong and Krisi Armstrong.

Larry loved the Lord and was a member of New Vision Baptist Church. He retired from Bridgestone in Lavergne after 25 years. Larry loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Special thanks to Vanderbilt Huntington’s Disease Clinic, Alive Hospice, family, friends and the ladies in Gail’s Bible study for all the love, support and compassion shown throughout Larry’s illness.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, March 6 from 10:00-11:00 at New Vision Baptist Church Battlefield Campus. Both visitation and service will be in the Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 with Phillip Robinson officiating. Graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com