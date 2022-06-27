Mr. Larry Dale Stoltz of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, he was 69 years old.

He was born in Dayton, OH to the late Richard C. and Barbara Jean Strobridge Stoltz.

Mr. Stoltz retired as a superintendent for Charter Construction after having been in the industry for over 50 years. He was very handy around the house building and fixing anything that was needed.

Mr. Stoltz enjoyed being outdoors, working in his garden, and loved his dogs. When he retired, he and his wife found joy in crafting a lighted nativity and Christmas trees in their yard displaying a true testimony to their faith.

In the last two years, Mr. Stoltz recommitted his life to Jesus. He was a faithful member of LifePoint Church – Riverdale Campus.

Mr. Stoltz is survived by his wife of 43 years, Tambra Stoltz; four children, Shawn Stoltz and his wife Jennifer, Leslie Waldon and her husband Steve, Bobbi Jo Adkins and her husband Matt, and Heather York and her husband Tony; eleven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Linda Williamson; two nieces; and many loved cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

