OBITUARY: Larry Dale James

Larry Dale James, age 81, passed away January 12, 2026 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and taught in the Rutherford County Schools. He was an artist, sculptor, car enthusiast and a member of the Stones River Woodworking Club.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Smoot James and Addie Pearl Haithcock James.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lilley James; son, Brian James; daughter, Lillie Rebecca James; and grandchildren, Nicholas Kaegan (Alyssa) James and Talura Rainey.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, January 16, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers with Tom Brantley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

