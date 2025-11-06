OBITUARY: Larraine Ann Counihan

Larrainne Ann Counihan, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully on Monday, November 3, 2025.

She was born September 26, 1951, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Robert and Kathryn Walters Meyer.

Larrainne graduated from Oak Hills High School where she met her 1st husband, Michael Hoffman. They had 2 children, son, Christopher Hoffman Sergeant 1st class (Pam); Tiffany Hoffman Lemus Ornelas (deceased); husband Lalo Lemus Ornelas. She later moved to Cape Coral, FL., where she married Michael Counihan and in 2007 moved back to Murfreesboro, TN to be closer to her son.

Larrainne enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening, and spending time with her friends and family.

Siblings, Kathie Meyer Riehle (Michael); Patsy Meyer Parrett (Thomas); Robert Meyer Jr. (Melissa); Jennifer Meyer Arlinghaus (Peter); Joann Meyer McClure (Kevin); and Jospeh Meyer (deceased); grandchildren, Nicholas Hoffman; Kaylee Hoffman; John Tilson; Brock Zack; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 12pm – 2pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2pm.