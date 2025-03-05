OBITUARY: Lanny Ross Gipson Sr.

Lanny Ross Gipson, Sr., age 78, passed away at his residence on March 4, 2025.

He was born in Renondo, CA and a resident of Rutherford County. Lanny worked in maintenance at Nissan and was a machinist.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Jean Gipson; brother, Howard Gipson; and grandchild, Paris Scales.

He is survived by his sons, Lanny Ross Gipson, Jr., Eric Michael Gipson; daughter, Amber Scales; sister, Karen Gipson; grandchildren, Brandon Burnett, Kyle Burnett, Nevaeh Scales, Noah Scales, Ross Eric Gipson, Mallory Lauren Gipson; and great-grandchild, Riara Burnett.

A memorial service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, March 7, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Bro. Jim Powers will be officiating.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

