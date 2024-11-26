OBITUARY: Lam Bui

Lam Bui, 69, of Eagleville, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
The family cordially invites relatives and friends to visit on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from nine o’clock in the morning until three o’clock in the afternoon at West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory, 6962 Charlotte Pike in Nashville.
This obituary was published by West Harpeth Funeral Home.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!