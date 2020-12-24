Lacy Rucker Noel Wakid passed away at the age of 87 on December 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William Blackman Noel and Hattie Williams Noel. She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Oscar Jones Noel and William (Billy) Blackman Noel Jr., and by her sisters, Harriet Amanda Noel Smith and Emily Juliet Noel.

She is survived by her husband Nabil W. Wakid, her son Philip Nabil Noel Wakid, her daughter Katherine Noel Wakid, her son-in-law Adrián Peña Iguarán, and her granddaughters Mina and Uma Peña-Wakid.

Lacy was born in Murfreesboro where she attended Middle Tennessee State College (now MTSU). She enjoyed her work with the Department of State which took her to the Caribbean, Rome, Florence, and then to Beirut where she met her husband.

She was an active member of the Murfreesboro community where she served as President of the Woman’s club, and as a member of the Association for the Preservation of Tennessee Antiquities (APTA). She was a devout member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church and also a supporter of the Linebaugh Library, Oaklands Association and the Murfreesboro Orchestra.

Always full of vitality, Lacy enjoyed garden and porch parties. She organized the first Noel family reunion in her backyard including hers and her husband’s 40th anniversary and several 4th of July parties. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will always be in our hearts and minds.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Murfreesboro Woman’s Club.