L.B. Ferrell

L.B. Ferrell, age 83, passed away August 31, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

He was born in Wilson County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. He was owner and operator of Ferrell’s One Stop Exterminator. L.B. was an avid musician, loved playing, and helped other bands get started.

L.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Bob “Doc” Ferrell and Mary Etta McGee Ferrell; brother, Bobby Joe Ferrell; and sister, Johnnie Blythe. He is survived by his wife, Recia Ferrell; sons, Terry Ferrell, Thomas Ferrell; daughters, Katie Schnell, Rita Ferrell, Rose Norton, Christy Ferrell Hearn; brothers, Carl Ray Ferrell, Ronnie Ferrell, Donnie Ferrell, Larry Ferrell, Wayne Ferrell, Danny Ferrell; sisters, Dean Bogle, Dovie Christian, Betty Olsen, Christine Smith, Ann Wallace, Kathy Adkins, Marie Johnson; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Fair Haven Independent Baptist Church.

Church service will be 1:00 PM, Friday, September 3, 2021 at Fair Haven Independent Baptist Church with Steve Goforth and Danny Mayo officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


