OBITUARY: Kristian John Daniel Gagnier

Kristian John Daniel Gagnier, age 44, of Woodbury, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, January 24, 2026. He was born December 19,1981 in Burlington, Vermont.

Kristian is survived by his parents John Gagnier (Kathy Gaskell) of Hudson, FL and Cindy Hinman (Will Hinman) of Sand Lake, NY; his siblings Monique Hooker (Ben Hooker) of Fairfax, VA, Ethan Gagnier of Saratoga Springs, NY and Evan Gagnier of Avoca, PA, niece and nephew, William Hooker and Aurora Hooker, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kristian was the oldest of four children. As the big brother of the family, he would often look after his siblings growing up. He was raised in the Up State New York area near the picturesque countryside of Lake Champlain. Being around such a beautiful background must have sparked a love of the water for him. Whether it was boating, water skiing, kayaking, or fishing. The peace and tranquility of God’s creation were a joy to him. The outdoors in general were a place of relaxation and reflection.

He and his oldest sister, Monique, were born in Vermont near their home in New York. His family moved from New York to Virginia while they were still fairly young. His two younger brothers, Ethan was born in Virginia, and Evan was born after the family made another move to Indiana. He graduated from the Morgan Township High School in Valparaiso, Indiana. While he didn’t subscribe to organized athletics in school he continued to be active in outdoor sports. Snow skiing was another of his pastimes during the cold months of the year. The mountains of Michigan offered some premier slopes for him to traverse.

Kristian was a special young man and one who had a vision of where he wanted to go and what he wanted to do after high school. He felt the call to duty, in the service of his country. His parents were a little shocked and surprised to find out he had joined the Army. They had no forewarning; he signed up and then told them his plan. He was trained as an Apache Helicopter mechanic. Shortly after finishing his training, he and his fellow soldiers were sent to Iraq in the first wave of battle during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served his country and his brothers in arms with great pride.

Anyone who knew him was well aware he could talk to anyone. He was a friend to all and quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. Anything he had, he was happy to share, whether it was time, attention, or money. After moving around with his family and the military he was getting ready to settle into a forever home of his own. A few of his friends were living in Tennessee, he came for a visit and quickly fell in love with the landscape and pace of things. He found a place out in the country and made it his home.

His connection to the outdoors and God’s creation was strengthened through his baptism at Sand Bridge Beach in Virginia as a youth. His profession of belief and faith gave great peace to his parents. He faced many trials and struggles throughout life as we all do. He no longer has to fight those battles. With great sadness they now must solider on while keeping the hope of their reunion someday in the forefront of their minds.

A visitation will be held at Gentry-Smith Funeral Home on Thursday, February 5, 2026, from 4-5 pm. A memorial service will follow in the Gentry-Smith Funeral Home at 5 with a reception immediately afterward. Share condolences and stories at www.gentrysmithfuneralhome.com Gentry-Smith Funeral Home, 303 Murfreesboro Road in Woodbury, TN 37190, 615-563-5337. Because every life has a story.

