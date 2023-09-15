OBITUARY: Kristi L. Gilliam

Kristi L. Gilliam, born on November 29, 1960, in Evreux, France, to Nancy Primm and William Gilliam, has sadly passed away at the age of 62 on September 11, 2023. Kristi was a beloved individual who touched the lives of many with her kind heart and compassionate nature.

Kristi’s life was centered around her role as a parent to her cherished son Samuel Ryan Gilliam. As a mother, she displayed remarkable supportiveness, encouragement, and unwavering positive reinforcement. Her dedication to her family was truly exceptional.

Having attended Trevecca Nazarene University, Kristi pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. This educational experience provided her with the tools and knowledge she needed to make a difference in the world. Her passion for justice and fairness resonated throughout her life.

Leaving her home country behind, Kristi immigrated to the United States as a result of being a military child. She embraced this new chapter of her life with open arms and contributed positively to the community she became a part of.

Kristi’s strong faith played a significant role in her life. A devoted Christian, she regularly attended at the Church of Christ where she found solace and strength in her beliefs.

A public visitation will be held with funeral service following in honor of Kristi Gilliam on September 16, 2023, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel located in Murfreesboro, TN. The visitation will commence from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM as friends, family members, and those whose lives were enriched by Kristi come together to pay their respects. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Kristi Gilliam will be remembered for her kindness that knew no bounds. Her compassionate spirit and empathetic nature endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her. In our hearts, she will forever remain an inspiration for how we should treat one another.

As we mourn the loss of Kristi Gilliam, let us also celebrate the beautiful life she led and the countless lives she touched. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved her.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/