OBITUARY: Konnie Anderson

Konnie Lee (Fiscel) Anderson passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, July 28, 2025, at Adams Place Rehab Center in Murfreesboro, TN after a long, courageous battle with multiple sclerosis, asthma, and other health issues. Her husband, David, was by her side. She was a strong, loving, intelligent woman of faith, who never met anyone she wouldn’t carry on a conversation with, and whose smile lit up everywhere she went. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Konnie was born on August 2, 1952, in Des Moines, IA to Wayne H. and Jean (Wimmer) Fiscel. Her father was a prominent home builder in East Des Moines, and her mother was an artist. Konnie graduated from East High School in Des Moines in 1970, where she was an honor student, cheerleader, and active in many school activities. She graduated from Grand View College in Des Moines in 1972, where she was a pitcher and outfielder for Grand View’s first women’s softball team. Konnie then attended Iowa State University and graduated with a BS in Food and Nutrition in 1974. Konnie and David have endowed the Konnie (Fiscel) Anderson Softball Excellence Fund at Grand View University in her honor.

On August 23,1973, she had a chance encounter with David Anderson from Gowrie, IA, who was a graduate student at The University of Chicago and an Iowa State alum (1971). After a whirlwind, long-distance romance, they were engaged on November 24, 1973, and married on June 22, 1974, at Grand View Lutheran Church in Des Moines, just after Konnie graduated. They then moved to Chicago, where Konnie worked at The University of Chicago Hospitals. After David finished his PhD in 1976, they moved to Powell, TN, just outside of Knoxville, where David was a mathematics professor at The University of Tennessee.

Konnie earned an MS in Nutrition at The University of Tennessee in 1978. She was a Registered Dietitian and worked at The University of Tennessee, East Tennessee Baptist Hospital, and finally East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for over 20 years, where she worked with children with cystic fibrosis and ran a summer Diabetes Camp. She was active in local and state dietetic organizations and was named Tennessee Dietitian of the Year in 1999. Konnie retired in 2007 due to complications from multiple sclerosis. Konnie was also active in their children’s school and sports organizations, particularly AYSO soccer. They moved to Murfreesboro in 2017 after David retired.

Konnie was a faithful, life-long Lutheran. She was a member of Grand View Lutheran Church in Des Moines, Augustana Lutheran Church in Chicago, St. John’s Lutheran Church in Knoxville, and finally Advent Lutheran Church in Murfreesboro. She enjoyed family activities, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, Bible Study, singing in the church choir, bird watching, dogs, and David’s homemade Friday night pizzas.

Konnie is survived by her soulmate, caregiver, and husband of 51 years, David Anderson; children Sarah Ison (Bo) of Murfreesboro and Jonathan Anderson (Stacey) of Carbondale, IL; grandchildren Brooke and Sophia Ison, and Nehemiah, Judson, Caedmon, Luke, Boaz, and Adeline Anderson; and sister Kathy Murillo (Jess) of Clive, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister Kelley Turner.

A celebration of Konnie’s life, followed by a light lunch, will be held at Advent Lutheran Church at 1700 Irby Lane in Murfreesboro on Saturday, August 16 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Advent Lutheran Church Blessing Box.