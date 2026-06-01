OBITUARY: Kitty Adelaide Hooper Gannon

Kitty Adelaide Hooper Gannon, 85, born August 27, 1940, passed away on May 30, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Howard Hooper, brother, John Stanley Hooper (Sue), nephews John Wesley Hooper and Gregory Lamar Hooper.

She is survived by her children, Renee’ Gannon Burns (Jim), Andy Gannon (Lori), Mary Howard Gannon Woodson (Kevin), Melinda Gannon Blick (Matthew). Grandchildren Jessica Burns Snell (Brandon), Amy Burns Pollifrone (Pat), Brittany Gannon Corder (Alex), Blake Gannon (Sarah), Brooke Woodson Todd (Eric), and Brad Woodson (Courtney). Great grandchildren Hadley Corder, Brynlee Snell, Natalie Todd, Graham Corder, Patrick Pollifrone, Olivia Todd, Beau Snell, Blakely Woodson, Rylan Gannon, and baby to be Pollifrone. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

As a member of First United Methodist Church, she was active over the years teaching Sunday School, working with youth groups, serving in mission work, library work, United Methodist Women, Wesleyan, cashier for Wednesday night meals, church receptionist, stewardship, military ministry, and sang in the choir. She took joy in sending cards to brighten people’s days or celebrate special occasions.

In the community she was an active member of the Exchangettes, having served as president of the organization and received Outstanding Exchangette. She worked regularly in the Community Café. In 1996 and 1997, she traveled to China as part of a non-denominational religious organization to teach at Tianjin University and do mission work. She helped start the Journey Home clothes closet and volunteered wherever she was needed.

Kitty was a graduate of Central High School in Murfreesboro and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where she earned her BS in education and a master’s degree. Before teaching, she worked for her grandmother, Kitty, in Kitty’s Beauty Shop as a hair stylist. She taught in Rutherford County Schools where she first served as a language, speech, and hearing teacher. She developed a federally funded reading lab at Oakland High School and continued to teach at Oakland High School as an English as a Second Language and English 1 teacher. She retired from teaching in October 2001.

Kitty enjoyed sports. She coached a slow pitch girls softball team, in which her daughters played for ten years and a boys indoor soccer team for two years. Her favorite activities other than her church work and visiting nursing homes were to watch her grandchildren as they participated in their activities, which included softball, basketball, cross country, baseball, dance, gymnastics, cheerleading, and piano recitals.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church music department, library, mission, or building fund.

Visitation with family will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, June 1 from 4:00 – 7:00. https://www.jenningsandayers.com

Visitation will also be at 10:00 at First United Methodist Church on June 2, with a celebration of life to follow at 11:00. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery following the service.

The family wishes to thank Adams Place’s employees for their love and support for the last several years, Caris who provided love and support during her final days, and family and friends for all the prayers, visits, and kind words.

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