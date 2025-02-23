OBITUARY: Kimberly Story

Kimberly Renee Story died February 19, 2025. Born in Nashville, Mrs. Story was the daughter of the late Loyd and Evelyn Baker. She is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Story; daughter Lexus (Brooks) Manson; grandchild, Wyatt Manson; and her dogs, Mimi, Stud and Turbo.

Kimberly was a strong-spirited woman with a love for driving. She spent many years on the road as a truck driver, enjoyed watching her cooking shows and was an animal lover through and through. Lexus and Kimberly spent much of their time together making meals in the kitchen and riding rollercoasters at amusement parks. She will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends.

Cremation arrangements will be under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

