OBITUARY: Kimberly Rene Shaw Bowen

Kimberly (Kimber) Rene Shaw Bowen was born on Friday September 18, 1970, at Orange Memorial Hospital in Orlando, FL and peacefully entered into her heavenly home March 25, 2025, in Nashville TN.

Kimber’s love of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was #1 in her life, following, as a close second, was her love of rescuing ANY Cat or Kittens that were lucky enough to cross her path. And a Close third, was her love of her family and friends. Once you were in, you were in for life! Her friends spanned the country from east to west.

Though Kimber attended a couple churches early on, she was invited by Charles & Janice Bobbitt to visit Giles Creek Baptist Church. At her first visit, listening to Sr. Pastor Terry, she commented “He sounds like fire and brimstone”. She wondered what Charles & Janice had gotten her into. When she decided to give it a second chance, she fell in love with the preaching and the church family! If you had a need, no matter what it was, Kimber would be there for you. You could always count on her!

Animal/house sitting is where it all began. There were various career experiences throughout Kimber’s life, from Babysitting to Licensed Insurance Agent, but she seemed to love Commercial Credit Collections, the most. Kimber traveled to several parts of the country, but once in Tennessee, she could never be convinced to leave.

In 2015, she invited her Mother to move in with her so she could become her caregiver, as her Alzheimer’s Dementia progressed. Kimber was not just a Kitty Collector. Anything Winnie the Pooh and Precious Moments earned its rightful display place in a curio cabinet.

Her love of the Harmony Lane Farm and Creamery (Goat Farm) was so special to her, that Kimber decided to buy the house across the street from the Farm. Kimber was preceded in death by her Mother, Barbara J. Ayres; Father, Terry R. Shaw; Step Father, Ed Ayres; Uncle, Jerry C. Shaw; Aunt, Florence Johnson; Aunt, Joyce Fagan; Cousins, Ricky Johnson and Ron Johnson; and Maternal and Fraternal Grandparents. She is survived by her Beloved Aunt, Brenda J. Bradstreet; Aunt, Lyn Shaw; Bonus Mother, Linda Poli; Cousins, William (Louise) Johnson; Cathy Johnson; Jamie (Kellie) Johnson; Wendy Johnson; Timothy (Diane) Johnson; Sandy Shaw Smith; and Randy (Kristy) Shaw, and Many Second and Third Cousins.

The Family will receive Friends for Visitation at 12:00 pm, Services at 1:00 pm and light meal following, on May 17, 2025 at Giles Creek Baptist Church, 7084 Rocky Fork Rd., Smyrna, TN 37167.

In Lieu of flowers, the Family requests Donations to be made In Honor of Kimber Bowen, to either of the following:

Music City Animal Rescue

2112 Forge Ridge Circle

Nashville, TN 37127

Online location is: www.musiccityanimalrescue.com

Harmony Lane Farms

285 Harmony Lane

Smithville, TN 37166

Online location is: www.Harmonylanefarms.com/shop/donate

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kimberly (Kimber), please visit our floral store. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.