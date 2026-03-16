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Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Kimberly Mae Russell

OBITUARY: Kimberly Mae Russell

By
Jennifer Haley
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0
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Kimberly Mae Russell passed on March 14, 2026, at the age of 63.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on March 20, 2026, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

A Service to Celebrate will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, on March 20, 2026, beginning at 6:30 pm.

The full obituary will be available once it is completed. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

 

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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