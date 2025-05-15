OBITUARY: Kimberley Ann Truesdale Holmes

Kimberley Ann Truesdale Holmes, age 56, passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Stonecrest Medical Center.

Kimberley was the daughter of the late Shirley Robertson and the late Gregory Truesdale.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber Holmes; grandchildren, Leland Michael Holmes and Nevaeh Grace Smith; brothers, Kent Williams and wife Sandra and Scottie Truesdale and wife Melissa.

In addition to her parents, Kimberley was preceded in death by Randy Holmes.

Kimberley loved the color pink along with Marilyn Monroe and Betty Boop. She loved the travel to the mountains of East Tennessee, especially Gatlinburg. She also loved all animals, especially cats, dogs, chickens and horses.

Services to celebrate Kimberley will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Friday, May 16, 2025 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Jimmy Carver officiating. Visitation will also be on Friday, May 16, 2025, from Twelve noon until the service begins at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

