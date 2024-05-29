OBITUARY: Kimberley Ann Mobley

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kimberley Ann Mobley, age 64 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She cherished her family and adored her three nephews and was delighted to welcome twin great-nieces into the family.

She loved dogs and enjoyed making blankets for family and friends.

She was a graduate of Riverdale High School and University of Pittsburgh. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Murfreesboro.

While we grieve Kimberley’s passing, we do not grieve without hope as we are comforted to know that she is in the presence of the Savior, and we are separated for only a little while.

Kimberley is preceded in death by her father, Phil Mobley; her beloved grandparents, Clair and Agnes Figley; as well as her uncle and aunt, George and Ginger Schwarz.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories, survived by her devoted mother, Claire Mobley; her dear sister, Pamela Mobley Deal; and brother-in-law, Jeﬀ Deal; her three cherished nephews; her twin great-nieces; and a multitude of cousins and friends whose lives she touched with her kindness and warmth. Kimberley will forever remain in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 8, 2024, at First Presbyterian Church Murfreesboro with Rev. Dr. John Hinkle, Jr. and Rev. Bobby Harding officiating. A reception will follow in the church parlor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Kimberley may be made to the Order of The Eastern Star Murfreesboro Chapter #363 or the First Presbyterian Church youth group.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Mobley family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

