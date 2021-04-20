Kim Liu, age 82 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on April 18, 2021. She was born in Laos to the late Phoui Soutphommasane and Dee Wong.

She is survived by her siblings, Bounking Liu, Ken Liu, Seng Liu, Nancy Wong, Thinh Soutphommasane, Mee Louangxay, and Somchay Khounkham.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 23, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.