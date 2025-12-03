OBITUARY: Khoune Sisavatdy

Mr. Khoune Sisavatdy, aged 68, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, December 1, 2025. Born in Laos, he is the son to the late Phomma and Sone Sisavatdy.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Chansamone Sisavatdy; his children, Thommy Sisavatdy and her husband Bou Chindavong, Ainoi and his wife Amanda Sisavatdy, and Tony Sisavatdy; grandchildren, Tyler, Hailee, Audrey, and Rowan Sisavatdy; and his sister-in-law, Nang Sihavong.

Khoune loved his grandchildren, listening to music, and was a hard worker.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM with cremation to follow.