OBITUARY: Khamvilay Phongsa

Ms. Khamvilay “Cindy” Phongsa, age 64, passed away Sunday, November 9, 2025. Born in Laos, she was the daughter to the late Simay Phongsa and Pheng Phongsa.

Cindy is survived by her loving children, Janice and Kevin Leng, 7 siblings: niece and nephew Jakey and Lingling Phongsa, along with a very large extended family.

Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, November 17, 2025, from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Service will follow at 3:00 PM Monday, November 17, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.