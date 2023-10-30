OBITUARY: Khammay Vongphakdy

Mr. Khammay Vongphakdy, age 83, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Chanthanom Vongphakdy; six children; fourteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three sisters; one brother; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Khammay was a Lao Vietnam Veteran. In 1978 he made his way to the United States where he worked for General Electric for several years and became a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, soccer, and anything he could do outside. He was a kind, compassionate, and generous man.

Khammay always placed others before himself and gave without expecting anything in return. He was a well-known and respected man within the community. He took pride in being a family man and teaching his children the values he had learned. He had a heart of gold. Khammay was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.

Visitation with the family was held on Sunday, October 29, 2023 from 5:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/