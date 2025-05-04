OBITUARY: Khambay Douangvilay

Mr. Khambay Douangvilay, age 68, of Smyrna, TN passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025. He was born in Laos to the late Soum and Phanh Douangvilay. Mr. Douangvilay earned his Master’s Degree in Math and taught finance at Vangvieng University. After arriving in the United States, he began work as a crane operator for Parthenon Metal Works. Mr. Douangvilay was a member of Wat Lao Buddharam Temple. He enjoyed hunting deer and squirrels and also would go fishing on Percy Priest Lake.

Mr. Douangvilay is survived by his wife of 40 years, Chome Douangvilay; daughters, Nittaya Abouaravong and her husband Peter and Ni Ata and her husband Faried; grandchildren, Lahna, Oliver, and Harlowe; siblings, Mike Douangvilay, Dao Inrasavongsa, and Chan Douangvilay; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, May 9, 2025 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Traditional Lao Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 10, 2025 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.