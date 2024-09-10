OBITUARY: Kevin Morgan

Kevin Morgan, age 63, passed away on Friday, September 5, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Kevin retired from Bridgestone Tire Company after thirty-five years of service. Kevin attended Midland Baptist Church.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Robert and Wilma Pilman Morgan.

He is survived by his two sons, Andrew Morgan and Daniel Morgan; and brother, Bryan “Kelly” Morgan.

There are no services planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

