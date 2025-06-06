OBITUARY: Kevin Langley

Harriman, Tennessee bids farewell to one of its own, as we mourn the passing of Kevin Langley, a longtime resident of Smyrna, Tennessee.
Born on March 7, 1958, Kevin served his country with honor as a member of the U.S. Army, exemplifying bravery and dedication. A proud alumnus of MTSU, Kevin’s professional journey led him to a fulfilling career at Nissan, where he contributed his skills and expertise.
His commitment extended beyond the workplace, as he actively supported VFW Post 8422, embodying a spirit of service that defined his life. Kevin Langley, preceded in death by his beloved parents, Donald and Nancy, leaves behind a legacy cherished by his surviving family.
His wife, Brenda, and son, Christian, will forever hold the memories of a loving husband and father close to their hearts.
In honoring Kevin’s wishes, a solemn ceremony will take place with military honors, culminating in his interment at Knoxville Veterans Crematory.
As an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!