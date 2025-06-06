OBITUARY: Kevin Langley

Harriman, Tennessee bids farewell to one of its own, as we mourn the passing of Kevin Langley, a longtime resident of Smyrna, Tennessee.

Born on March 7, 1958, Kevin served his country with honor as a member of the U.S. Army, exemplifying bravery and dedication. A proud alumnus of MTSU, Kevin’s professional journey led him to a fulfilling career at Nissan, where he contributed his skills and expertise.

His commitment extended beyond the workplace, as he actively supported VFW Post 8422, embodying a spirit of service that defined his life. Kevin Langley, preceded in death by his beloved parents, Donald and Nancy, leaves behind a legacy cherished by his surviving family.

His wife, Brenda, and son, Christian, will forever hold the memories of a loving husband and father close to their hearts.

In honoring Kevin’s wishes, a solemn ceremony will take place with military honors, culminating in his interment at Knoxville Veterans Crematory.

As an expression of sympathy, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.