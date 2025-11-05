OBITUARY: Kevin Hall

Kevin Hall, age 60, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died unexpectedly Sunday, November 2, 2025, at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center. He spent his younger years in Wingo, Kentucky and later put down roots in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Amedria “Mickey” Hall; daughters, Tabatha Gannon and Jesi (Lauren) Pearson; mother, Betty Campbell Nolan; brother Jake Hall; sister, Leah Hall; and grandson, Kevin “Scott” Slate. Preceded in death by father, Jeff Hall; brother, Jeffrey Hall; and stepfather, Marvin Nolan.

Mr. Hall was a multitalented man who was a skilled woodworker and welder who enjoyed spending time building and “piddlin” in his garage on his many projects. He had a creative eye and could always see the potential in a piece of wood, a bit of scrap metal, or a unique fixer-upper. He left behind many furniture pieces his family will cherish for generations to come.

Mr. Hall never met a stranger and wouldn’t hesitate to strike up a conversation or crack a joke with anyone. He would do anything for those he loved. Above all, he deeply loved his wife of 42 years and the life they built together.

Visitation with the Hall family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 12:00 noon until the time of a funeral service beginning at 3:00 pm.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Hall family at www.woodfinchapel.com