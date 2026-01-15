OBITUARY: Kevin Allen Kipping

Kevin Allen Kipping, age 42, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, January 11, 2026, following a tragic car accident in Rutherford County. He was born on August 9, 1983, in Murfreesboro.

Kevin was, first and foremost, a devoted father. His sons, Jaxton and Heath, were the center of his world, and everything Kevin did was guided by his desire to provide for them, protect them, and set an example of strength, discipline, and integrity. He took immense pride in being their father.

Kevin built a stable and respected career in manufacturing with Nissan, working for the same company through various ownership transitions for more than 20 years. For the past 11 years, he worked for AESC in battery production. His career was a natural extension of his lifelong passion for cars. Kevin was endlessly curious about how things worked and took great pleasure in perfectly maintaining, upgrading, and improving every vehicle he owned including his prized Audi R8.

Kevin found deep peace at the family farm in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, a place that connected him to his father and grandfather. Like them, he cared for the land with hope, pride, and dedication. He visited the farm regularly, kept it in immaculate condition, and found comfort in its serenity.

Kevin was known for his beautiful blue eyes and his melt-your-heart smile but more importantly his loyalty, quiet strength, and willingness to show up for the people he loved. He was a cherished son to his mother, Linda Anne Allen, and he was fiercely loved by his adoring sister, Ashley Kipping Smith. He shared a devoted partnership with Karen Mata, who deeply cared for and loved him. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Paul “Kip” Kipping III; his beloved paternal grandparents, Paul Kipping Jr. and Finnie Kipping; and his aunt, Ruth Kipping Thomas.

Kevin is survived by his sons, Jaxton Kipping of McMinnville, Tennessee, and Heath Kipping of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his mother, Linda Anne Allen of Murfreesboro; his sister, Ashley Kipping Smith, and her husband, Curtis Smith, of Saint Augustine, Florida; his devoted partner, Karen Mata of Murfreesboro; his maternal grandparents, Bill and Idalee Allen of Murfreesboro; and his beloved niece and nephews, Calaway, Chloe, and Griffin Smith. He is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Patti and Glen Hutchinson, cousins Emily Hutchinson and Robin and Will Hutchinson along with several extended family members and friends who will miss him profoundly.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., both at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. The service will be officiated by Danny Tomlinson. A private interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Rutherford County.

Pallbearers will be Jaxton Kipping, Jose Mata, Curtis Smith, Dan McHugh, Will Hutchinson, Glen Hutchinson, Jeremy Hix, and Matt Turner.

Kevin’s life was defined by discipline, loyalty, and love—love for the Lord, his sons, his family, his work, his cars, and the farm land that connected him to those who came before him. Though his life was far too short, his legacy will endure through the people and places he cared for so deeply.

An online guestbook for the Kipping family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.