OBITUARY: Kentrell Hoyle-Geter

Kentrell Hoyle-Geter was born Wednesday, August 21, 2024 to parents, Annecia Hoyle and Kenneth Geter.

He is also survived by his brothers, Kaleb Leshawn and Khalliq Lamount Geter; grandparents, Kiwana Morgan, Kenneth Geter Sr. and Cassandra Jean Hart Geter; great grandmothers, Anita Richardson and Cora Ann Geter; uncle, Issac Geter; aunts, Tiarra Morgan, Grace Geter, Elizabeth Hilaire, Nicole Geter, Jasmine Geter, and Faith Geter; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by great grandmother, Amanda Brown; and great grandfathers, Hubert Lee Richardson and Joe Sherman.

Kentrell touched many lives and was already so loved by his parents, brothers, grandparents, uncle, aunties, and other family.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

