Kenny Edward Campbell, age 61, passed away September 19, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Woodbury and lived all his life in Rutherford County.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Edd Campbell. He is survived by his mother, Marie Campbell; sons, Justin Campbell, Austin Campbell; brother, Dale (Paige) Campbell; and sister, Bethany Gail Campbell.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.