OBITUARY: Kenneth Wayne Walden

Kenneth Wayne Walden, age 53 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

He was born June 28, 1971, in Nashville, TN to the late Virgil and Joan Davenport Walden.

He was also preceded by his son John David Walden.

He is survived by his son, Tyler Walden; brother, Lee (Angie) Walden; sister, Joni (Roger) Chandler; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Friday, January 24, 2025, from 10 am – 12 pm with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 12 pm. A private burial with the family will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email