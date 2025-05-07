OBITUARY: Kenneth Wayne England

Kenneth Wayne England, age 69, passed away on Monday, May 5, 2025.

A gathering of family and friends for Kenneth will be held Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129, followed by a service to celebrate at 1:00 PM.

The complete obituary will be posted when it is available. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

