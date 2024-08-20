OBITUARY: Kenneth Turner

Kenneth Turner age 75, of Murfreesboro, passed away August 18, 2024 at Smyrna Care Center.

Ken was born in Walker County, Alabama, graduated from Berry High School and moved to Tennessee, graduating from Travecca Nazarene College. Ken was a member of St Marks United Methodist Church. He was a successful salesman in the trucking industry and continued to keep in touch with his trucking friends.

Ken was an avid sports fan attending many Titans and Alabama games. Weekends you might find him on the lake with his ski, and the campground or out looking up his ancestry with Barb. He deeply loved his family and friends.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Earlene Turner; stepmother, Mae Bell Turner; brother, Joe Turner and sister, Janice Turner.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Turner, son, Kenneth Travis Turner; sister, Betsy (Bill) Norwood; brother, Raymond (Vicki) Turner; brother, Mitchell (Karen) Turner; and sister, Lola Turner; step-children, Jennifer (Greg) Peters, Bobby (Sara) Alsup; grandchildren, Randall O’Brien, Parker Selva, Marli, Miles and Mosi Alsup; and his only aunt, Jackie Naramore. He was also blessed with many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and one of his most special visitors and caretakers being his niece, Jodi Turner and her family and his beloved dog, Scooter.

Special thank you to Adoration Hospice, Smyrna Care Center and Creekside at Three Rivers for their care of Ken.

Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, August 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Visitation will be in Alabama, August 23, 2024 at Flatwoods Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until time of service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Flatwoods Cemetery with Matt Turner, Greg Peters, Kevin Turner, Bobby Alsup, Clay Naramore and Brad Turner serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ken to St Marks United Methodist Church, or if you would like to make a donation by mail (check or money order only) please send it to Bright Spring Hospice Foundation, Adoration Hospice of Murfreesboro Branch, 805 N. Whittington Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222 or Flatwoods Cemetery, 12141 Brandon School Rd, Berry, AL 35546.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

