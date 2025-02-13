OBITUARY: Kenneth Ray Patrick Jr

Kenneth Ray Patrick Jr., 57, passed away on February 8, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Rebecca Carey; and step-dad, Ernie Carey; father, Kenneth Ray Patrick Sr.

He is survived by girlfriend, Shannon Croney; ex-wife, Lorinda Patrick; son, Dustin (Ashlie) Patrick, and their three children, Natalie, DJ, and Mason; Daughter, Amanda (James) Parker, and her four children Alyssa, Kaylie, Shyann, James Jr.; Daughter, Kristy (Matthew) Bush, and five children, Matthew Jr., Allyson, Karlee, Emmily, and Lukas.

He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

He would give anyone the shirt off his back. He would always be there to lend a listening ear. All around…he was a great man!!

Memorial service date, time, and place to be announced soon.