Kenneth Peebles, age 73, of Smyrna, TN, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. A native of Nashville, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Marie Peebles; grandson, Joshua Peebles; and brother, Carl Peebles.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Judkins Peebles; daughters, Shannon Wooton, Angela Crist, and Tammy Peebles; grandchildren, Christopher Peebles, Wesley Peach, Casey Peach, Chrystal Miller, and Andrew Artioli; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie Peebles; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Peebles was a retired mechanic with Dorsey Trailers. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.