Kenneth Paul Collins

Kenneth Paul Collins – A servant of God. A lover of people was called home to Jesus on Thursday June 24th, 2021. He is Survived in death by wife Betty Collins (42 years) of Rockvale TN, daughter Chelsey Collins & Nick Fredrickson of Rockvale, TN. Mother, Keta Collins and sister Kathy Jack both of Eureka IL, nephew, Paul Jack and family of Rockvale TN. Meeting him in heaven are his father Jack Collins and brother Kevin Collins. Ken Grew up in Eureka, IL before attending Liberty University on a football scholarship for the Inaugural football program in 1973. While at Liberty he also spent time singing & traveling the country with the group I love America.

After college Ken moved to Nashville to serve as Lighthouse Baptist church youth pastor in 1977 when he met his wife, Betty. In 1982 Ken was called move to Murfreesboro where he served the Lord diligently leading many young people to Christ as the Executive Director of Middle TN YFC for over 30 years. Kens deepest desire in life was to lead people to Christ. He spent his life dedicated to his work and it was a job well done. Ken was an avid sports fan, specifically Chicago teams and many of his friends called him Bear. Ken had the joy of spending 20 years as the voice of your Riverdale warriors. Ken was also an avid fisherman. He was loved by many & will be missed beyond measure. One of Kens favorite verses was Romans 12:1-2, In his honor, take a look!

Memorials may be made in memory of Ken Collins to Believer’s Chapel 1820 S Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Visitation will be Sunday July 11th at 2:00PM until Celebration of life service at 4:00PM at Believer’s Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here