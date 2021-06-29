Kenneth Paul Collins – A servant of God. A lover of people was called home to Jesus on Thursday June 24th, 2021. He is Survived in death by wife Betty Collins (42 years) of Rockvale TN, daughter Chelsey Collins & Nick Fredrickson of Rockvale, TN. Mother, Keta Collins and sister Kathy Jack both of Eureka IL, nephew, Paul Jack and family of Rockvale TN. Meeting him in heaven are his father Jack Collins and brother Kevin Collins. Ken Grew up in Eureka, IL before attending Liberty University on a football scholarship for the Inaugural football program in 1973. While at Liberty he also spent time singing & traveling the country with the group I love America.

After college Ken moved to Nashville to serve as Lighthouse Baptist church youth pastor in 1977 when he met his wife, Betty. In 1982 Ken was called move to Murfreesboro where he served the Lord diligently leading many young people to Christ as the Executive Director of Middle TN YFC for over 30 years. Kens deepest desire in life was to lead people to Christ. He spent his life dedicated to his work and it was a job well done. Ken was an avid sports fan, specifically Chicago teams and many of his friends called him Bear. Ken had the joy of spending 20 years as the voice of your Riverdale warriors. Ken was also an avid fisherman. He was loved by many & will be missed beyond measure. One of Kens favorite verses was Romans 12:1-2, In his honor, take a look!

Memorials may be made in memory of Ken Collins to Believer’s Chapel 1820 S Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Visitation will be Sunday July 11th at 2:00PM until Celebration of life service at 4:00PM at Believer’s Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com