OBITUARY: Kenneth Little

Kenneth E. Little, age 63 of Murfreesboro died Friday August 8, 2025. He was a native of Harlan KY and was preceded in death by his parents, Wilburn Little, and Dixie Little; brothers, Bill Little, Glen Dean Little, and Robert Little.

Mr. Little was member of Pursuit Church in Murfreesboro. He had worked for Nissan in Smyrna for the past 41 years. Mr. Little was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and the Lord.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Deborah Little; daughters, Leanne Van Epps and husband Shawn, Stephanie Hurt and husband Clint; grandchildren, Rylee Van Epps, Hunter Hurt, Kennedy Hurt; brothers, Ronnie Little and wife Jamie, Larry Little and wife Regina, and Tim Little and wife Mary.

Visitation will be Wednesday August 13th 2:00PM until 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday August 13th 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Stephen Stoner officiating. Cremation to follow the service. www.woodfinchapel.com